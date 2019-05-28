Video: Priceless reactions of Prince William as he watches Aston Villa secure promotion

Prince William has made no secret of his affinity with Aston Villa, and he certainly went through all the emotions in Monday’s Championship playoff final.

The 36-year-old attended Wembley to watch Dean Smith’s side take on Derby County for a place in the Premier League, and goals from Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn sealed victory for the Villans.

SEE MORE: Video: Aston Villa star injures himself with trophy after playoff final win

It didn’t come without a scare or two though as Derby pulled one back late on to set up a nervy finish, and as seen in the video below, Prince Williams went through all sorts of emotions during the 97 minutes of football.

From the tension building in the final few minutes as Villa hung on to the elation as the full-time whistle sounded, he was seen hugging former Villa striker John Carew and celebrating wildly like any other fan.

It’s brilliant to see as it just makes him all the more relatable with the ‘average’ fan, and clearly he was just as delighted as anyone as he’ll look forward to watching his beloved Aston Villa back playing Premier League football next season.

Credit to Villa, as after the heartbreak of losing at Wembley in the final last season against Fulham, they showed real character to come back this year and finally end their wait for a return to the top flight.