£132M Man United star ready to take pay-cut in order to seal summer Real Madrid transfer

Man United and France star Paul Pogba is reportedly willing to take a pay-cut on his wages in order to seal a summer transfer switch to Real Madrid.

Pogba was one of United best players last season, with the midfielder bagging a total of 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, a great return for a player who plays in his position.

United flopped hard this year, with the club failing to get their hands on any silverware, as well as failing to secure Champions League football for next season.

However, it seems like Pogba could be playing in the Champions League next season after all, but just not for Man United.

As per Don Balon, Real Madrid are firmly in the hunt for the French international’s signature, with United after £132M (€150M) if they are to let the player go, a fee that Los Blancos aren’t too keen on paying.

The report also states that Pogba is willing to take a pay-cut in order to seal a move to the Spanish capita this summer, with the player determined to move to Real.

Real could definitely do with a player like Pogba in their side next season, especially given how the club performed this year.

Los Blancos suffered one of their worst and most humiliating seasons in the club’s history, something that had made it clear that the club need to dip into the transfer market this summer in order to avoid a repeat next season.

And it looks like they’re already well aware of this should this report be anything to go off….