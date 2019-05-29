22-year-old Liverpool starlet seeking summer transfer after breakthrough campaign

Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson is preparing to leave the club in search of regular playing time, after a successful loan spell at Derby.

The 22-year-old was sent to Pride Park on a temporary one-year deal last summer and he enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Rams, earning plenty of headlines with his match-winning performances.

The Welshman contributed 16 goals and four assists in 43 matches, helping Frank Lampard’s side reach the Championship Playoff Final, which they ultimately lost to Aston Villa.

Fans and experts have lauded Wilson for his displays in England’s second tier and he also shone in cup competitions, with many backing him to return to Liverpool and earn a more important role under Jurgen Klopp.

However, according to the Daily Mirror, the Reds starlet is already seeking a summer transfer, because he wants to continue playing week in week out at this stage of his career.

Liverpool have a squad brimming with talented players and Wilson will be given no guarantees over a starting spot when he arrives back at the club this summer, which is why is keen to continue his development elsewhere.

The Mirror reports that he will not be short on potential suitors, with Newcastle, Southampton, Brighton and Crystal Palace all monitoring his situation.

Bundesliga outfits Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt are also keeping tabs on Wilson, while a number of La Liga clubs are also thought to be interested in his services.

The Wales international took a major step forward in his career at Derby and showed English football just how much he has to offer, but it is imperative that he continues on his current trajectory to reach his full potential.

Wilson is contracted to remain at Anfield until 2023, but it is understood Liverpool are open to his departure, with a number of changes to the squad likely to take place while the transfer market is open.

It would be a brave move for the talented attacker to take a step down to a lesser club in order to prove his worth once again, but his success at Derby this year proves he is more than capable of making it work in his favour.