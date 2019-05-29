£90m Manchester United target responds to intensifying transfer rumours

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is refusing to be drawn on speculation linking him with a summer transfer to Manchester United.

According to Metro Sport, the Foxes have slapped a £90 million price tag on the 26-year-old’s head amid strong interest from both United and Manchester City.

The Red Devils came close to signing the England international in 2018 but were unwilling to meet Leicester’s £75 million valuation at the time and his stock has continued to rise since then.

United will have to submit a club record bid in order to sign Maguire, but he has responded to intensifying transfer rumours while preparing for UEFA Nations League duty with the England squad.

ESPN reports that the centre-back is fully focused on making a telling contribution for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions rather than wondering where he will end up playing next season, as he told reporters on Tuesday: “When I’m away with England I don’t think about anything to do with club football.

“As soon as I wear this badge it’s really important to focus on England and nothing else. At the moment, nothing is going through my head in terms of club football.

“I’m fully focused on the two games coming up and that’s where my head is at.”

England’s semi-final showdown against the Netherlands will take place on June 6, with a final spot against either Portugal or Switzerland up for grabs.

Maguire was one of the stars of the 2018 World Cup, as he led by example at the back during England’s run to the semi-finals of the competition and he was a star performer for Leicester during their latest Premier League campaign.

The towering defender is strong, good in the air and composed in possession, with the ability to push his team forward and omit confidence to the teammates around him.

He would be a fantastic addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United squad, but at the moment, it certainly doesn’t seem like a lucrative move away from the King Power Stadium is on his mind.

England could win their first piece of silverware since 1997 this summer and Maguire feels Nations League glory could be a stepping stone to greater success.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve won a trophy,” he added – as per ESPN. “You want to be winners, we’ve got a lot of winners in our team. You’ve seen that with Man City boys who have turned up after winning three trophies this year.

“We’ve got a lot of winning mentality in our team and hopefully we can transfer it to international football.”