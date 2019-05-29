Arsenal eye transfer swoop for £30m Barcelona ace right under Tottenham’s noses

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes alongside arch-rivals Tottenham.

The 25-year-old has spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Everton, impressing with his contribution in 27 Premier League games while helping the team secure a top-eight finish.

According to The Telegraph, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to greenlight a £30 million swoop for the Portuguese ace this summer, but an old enemy is now plotting to scupper their plans.

Spanish radio show RAC1 claim that Arsenal are eyeing a transfer for Gomes right under Tottenham’s noses, with West Ham also in the running to secure his services.

?? OPERACIÓN SALIDA. Cesiones ?

Denis Suárez cerca del Valencia

André Gomes tiene West Ham y Arsenal detrás se calcula unos 30M

Sergi Palencia propuestas de clubes franceses

Cucurella recompraran por 4 y saldrá traspasado tiene ofertas#mercato — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 27, 2019

The in-demand playmaker will have a big decision to make when the market reopens, with a return to Barcelona unlikely and the Gunners are the latest club to signal their interest in him.

Unai Emery’s first season in charge at Emirates Stadium has been mixed and with Aaron Ramsey moving to Juventus in June, he will need to bring in some fresh reinforcements in midfield.

Gomes has the quality to plug the gap left by Ramsey and he still has the best years of his career ahead of him, having already proven himself in one of the strongest leagues in Europe.

Tottenham were thought to the frontrunners in this particular transfer saga, but they might now be at risk of missing out on a major transfer coup.

If Arsenal manage to beat Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday and qualify for next season’s Champions League, Emery will be granted funds to bring in new players and Gomes will surely be near the top of his list.

Spurs have overtaken their neighbours in the Premier League in recent years but the Gunners will be aiming to bounce back in the 2019-20 campaign and three or for signings could help the squad make major strides forward.

It remains to be seen where Gomes will end up, but he could fit in well at the Emirates and he certainly deserves a high profile move after such an impressive first year in England.