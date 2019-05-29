Menu

“Very poor” – These Arsenal and Chelsea fans give very different reactions to Europa League final team news

Arsenal and Chelsea fans have received very different news tonight regarding the team selection for the Europa League final in Baku.

The Gunners take on the Blues and are in desperate need of a win to ensure they qualify for next season’s Champions League – something Maurizio Sarri’s side have already done through finishing third in the Premier League table.

It doesn’t seem ideal then that Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made the bold choice of selecting Petr Cech in goal over usual number one Bernd Leno.

The veteran shot-stopper will be retiring from playing after tonight and looks a risky choice by Emery, even if he has played most Europa League games this season as the manager has rested Leno from his Premier League duties.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be far happier as star midfielder N’Golo Kante starts in midfield despite looking a real doubt due to injury beforehand.

Here’s how it’s all going down on Twitter right now…

