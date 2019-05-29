Menu

Video: Arsenal legend finds way to blame Arsene Wenger for Europa League final defeat to Chelsea

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal legend Martin Keown found a way to blame former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger for the defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Unai Emery’s side were badly beaten 4-1 in Baku, with the team collapsing in the second half after a decent first 45 minutes.

Keown believes much of this is down to the mentality of the players at Arsenal, most of whom were Wenger’s signings.

The former defender hopes Emery gets more time and money to invest in improving this squad, as he feels the Spanish tactician has a better mentality than most of this squad and that he feels sorry for him.

More Stories Arsene Wenger Martin Keown Unai Emery