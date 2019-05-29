Arsenal star tipped by pundit to run the show vs Chelsea and then leave in summer transfer window

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas believes Mesut Ozil could have a key role to play in the Europa League final against Chelsea this evening.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, the pundit also feels it’s quite likely that Gunners manager Unai Emery could look to sell him this summer if the right offer comes in.

Despite long being a key player for Arsenal, Ozil has always had his fair share of critics during his time in England, and he’s played less often this season since Emery replaced former manager Arsene Wenger.

Still, the German playmaker could at least get a chance to bow out on a high with Arsenal as Nicholas feels tonight’s match against Chelsea could be the type that suits him perfectly.

At his best, Ozil is one of the finest creative players in Europe, and he’s one who could really benefit from N’Golo Kante being out injured for CFC.

Of course, this will likely be a close game that could be decided by just one or two key moments, either of brilliance in attack or madness in defence, but Nicholas makes some sensible-sounding points below.

“Chelsea may have to bring in Mateo Kovacic but when I look at the scenario where Ozil plays in the diamond shape behind Aubameyang and Lacazette, it plays into Arsenal’s hands,” the Scot said.

“Jorginho is not physical so it is teed up for Ozil. This is the time where he might just deliver for Arsenal. They are shaky and susceptible to the counter-attack but so are Chelsea. David Luiz is an accident waiting to happen, yet he can be amazing other weeks.”

On a possible transfer, he said: “If the money comes in for Mesut Ozil this summer I think Emery will sell him. The money is good for Ozil, he likes it here but he gets stick from the fans.

“He will be thinking where to go next but where would he go? He’s not going to go to China, and if he is forced out then he could choose where to go. There may be an avenue in Turkey, and he could glorify his career if he goes to somewhere where he could make a difference.”