Videos: Former Arsenal stars send heartwarming messages of support ahead of Europa League final vs Chelsea

Former Arsenal players such as Tomas Rosicky and Wojciech Szczesny have sent messages of support to the Gunners tonight ahead of the Europa League final against Chelsea.

The Gunners take on the Blues in Baku and urgently need to win the trophy as it will also assure them qualification for next season’s Champions League after they missed out on a top four place.

Video: Wojciech Szczesny sends a message to his former Arsenal team-mates ahead of tonight’s Europa League final against Chelsea. [@Arsenal] #afc pic.twitter.com/1yNrOm8pWM — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 29, 2019

It’s clear that Arsenal still means a lot to these players, with Jack Wilshere also one of the former stars to cheer his old club on, while Aaron Ramsey also sent a video message as he prepares to leave the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer this summer.

Video: Aaron Ramsey sends a message to his Arsenal team-mates ahead of tonight’s Europa League final against Chelsea. [@Arsenal] #afc pic.twitter.com/b09GnCk7Xo — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 29, 2019