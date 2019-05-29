Arsenal star plans talks over his future amid transfer links with La Liga giants

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he’ll seek to clarify his situation at the club this summer amid transfer rumours linking him with Atletico Madrid.

The France international was recently linked as a potential target for Atletico Madrid to replace Antoine Griezmann by French outlet Le 10 Sport.

It remains to be seen if Lacazette is actually that likely to be sold, but one also couldn’t blame him for considering the prospect of a departure due to not starting week in, week out for Unai Emery’s side.

Lacazette only joined Arsenal last season and got off to a slow start under Arsene Wenger, and while he admits he’s happier under Emery, he does also plan to sit down and discuss his future with the Gunners.

“For me, I just think about the final, then after we will see with the club,” he told the Evening Standard.

“If the club is really happy with me and I’m happy, I will stay. In France, they say 27, 28 is one of the best ages in your career. I wish it is not the last [good season] at Arsenal and I hope I will be better and better in the next years.

“I am feeling good. I play more with Unai and have more confidence with him. Even if I can just say ‘thank you’ to Wenger because he brought me into this big club, but I feel better with Unai.”

Arsenal fans will be hoping these can be positive talks, with a player like Lacazette likely to be hard to replace without spending a huge sum of money.

And even if the former Lyon man is not a regular starter, he has developed a fine partnership and understanding with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that would be hard to replicate.