Video: SHOCKING moment Mesut Ozil insults Unai Emery during Arsenal’s Europa League thrashing by Chelsea

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil appeared to insult manager Unai Emery after being subbed off in tonight’s Europa League final defeat to Chelsea.

The German playmaker had a bad game in Baku, but hit out at his manager by calling him a “f**king p*ssy”, as you can see in the video clip below.

Mesut Özil calling Unai Emery a 'fu*king pussy'.pic.twitter.com/t6gTXRBlyk — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) May 29, 2019

This is somewhat ironic given Ozil’s record of hiding away in the games that matter most, as he did again this evening.

Arsenal fans were furious with him at half time and must be even more so now, even if Emery also deserves his fair share of criticism for a dire performance in such a big game.