Spanish giants Atletico Madrid could turn to England to bolster their defensive line this summer, Atleti have eyed this England international as a potential recruit.

According to Leicestershire Live via Spanish outlet AS, Atletico Madrid have identified Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell as their number one option to replace Lucas Hernandez at left-back.

According to The Telegraph, the Foxes left-back could command a fee in excess of £75m, Chilwell is tied down on a contract until 2024 and as the Midlands club are financially stable they have no reason to sell the ace anytime soon.

It’s no surprise to see Atletico in the hunt for Chilwell, following England’s win over Spain in October of last year, Diego Simeone’s side started tracking the ace’s progress, according to The Sun.

The Spanish giants were massively impressed with his performance for the Three Lions against Spain and the Madrid club have identified Chilwell as a potential long-term option for the left-back position.

Atletico are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this summer, Chilwell would become the first-choice left-back for Simeone’s side if he was to move as Frenchman Lucas Hernandez has agreed to join Bayern Munich in a £68m deal, according to BBC Sport.

Atletico also look set to lose Filipe Luis this summer, the Brazilian full-back’s contract is up at the end of the season and he will join stalwart Diego Godin as two star defenders who are set to leave this summer.

Long-term admirers Manchester City will be kicking themselves if Atletico sign the star, according to Goal, Pep Guardiola’s side were close to signing the 22-year-old before pulling out of a deal at the end of last month.