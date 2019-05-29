(Photos) Chelsea 2019/20 third kit leaked online and should be popular

Chelsea look set to release a very stylish third strip for next season as Footy Headlines leak photos online today.

They tend to be very reliable for kit-related stories, and this looks a very plausible third option for the Blues to wear in the 2019/20 campaign.

Chelsea have often had black as an option away from home, and this new-look design has something a little different as well with dashes of orange on the collar.

It’s very simple and very nice – a fine effort from Nike that we’re sure will be popular with the CFC faithful next season.