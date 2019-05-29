Chelsea become first team since 2010 to do this as Blues look to beat rivals Arsenal in Europa League final

Chelsea take on Arsenal in the Europa League final tonight, with Blues boss Maurizio Sarri looking to win his first ever trophy as a manager.

Sarri’s side take on the Gunners in Baku this evening, as they look to end their season with a piece of silverware.

Arsenal will also be looking to collect their first piece of silverware of the season as well tonight, as Unai Emery’s men look for one last route into next season’s Champions League.

Should the Gunners win tonight, they will qualify for next season’s edition of the competition, something that will give the club a big boost in the transfer market this summer.

Sarri has named a strong side to take on Arsenal, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Olivier Giroud all being handed starts by the Italian.

Chelsea, unlike Arsenal, have failed to name an Englishman in their starting line-up for today’s match, something that has seen them become the first team since Inter Milan in 2010 to name a starting XI without a player from their home nation in a major European final as per Opta.

0 – Chelsea are the first team to play a major European final without a player from their home nation in their starting XI since Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final. Continental. #UELfinal #CHEARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2019

We doubt this stat would be a thing had Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi not picked up injuries earlier in the season, thus we doubt Blues fans will care too much, especially if they end up going on to win!