Menu

“Big game player” – Chelsea’s unsung hero earns special praise from these Blues fans after Arsenal performance

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea produced a stunning second half performance to beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final, thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Pedro and two from Eden Hazard.

It’s the Belgian now getting all the attention after his brace and with his comments after the game very much hinting that he’s off to Real Madrid.

However, many Blues fans are praising Pedro for his big game performance, with the Spaniard continuing a fine record in matches that matter most.

The former Barcelona winger also scored in the 2011 Champions League final win over Manchester United, and he was superb against the Gunners in Baku this evening.

Pedro has never exactly been the star player of any of the sides he’s played for, but always delivers the goods nevertheless.

Something of an unsung hero, tonight Pedro is getting plenty of deserves praise by Chelsea fans as they enjoy picking up yet more silverware and another European trophy to add to the collection.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Pedro