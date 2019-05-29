(Photo) Chelsea legend joins in with dressing room celebrations after Arsenal thrashing

Chelsea legend Michael Essien joined this current crop of players in the dressing room after Wednesday night’s Europa League final win over Arsenal.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who now plays in Azerbaijan with Sabail FK, was able to drop in and enjoy the victory after missing out on their Europa League triumph of 2012/13.

Loving that Michael Essien is celebrating with the Chelsea players in the dressing room ? #cfc pic.twitter.com/lX91QCtDfS — Oliver Harbord (@ojharbord) May 29, 2019

That year, Chelsea beat Benfica 2-1 in the final but Essien was out on loan at Real Madrid.

Blues fans will be thrilled to see one of their greats of the Roman Abramovich era involved in celebrating the team’s success once again!