Video: Chelsea fans won’t be happy as Cesc Fabregas explains why Eden Hazard is right to leave for transfer to Real Madrid

Chelsea FC
Chelsea fans won’t be too pleased with their former player Cesc Fabregas here as he explains why Eden Hazard has to leave the club for a big name like Real Madrid.

As noted in the tweet below, Hazard dropped a big hint this was his final game for Chelsea tonight as he played a starring role in helping the Blues beat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.

AS have been among the many sources to suggest the Belgian’s move to the Bernabeu is close, and Fabregas believes it’s the best thing for him to achieve his full potential.

Speaking on punditry duty with BT Sport, the former Chelsea midfielder said there is a ‘ceiling’ for Hazard at Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old not currently able to win the biggest prizes or challenge for the Ballon d’Or with the west London giants.

