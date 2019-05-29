Ryan Giggs makes big claim about Daniel James amid Manchester United transfer rumours

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has spoken about how highly he rates Swansea City winger Daniel James amid transfer gossip linking him with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Wales manager knows James well from working with him with the national team, and made the big claim that he believes the 21-year-old is good enough to play anywhere.

James has caught the eye with an impressive season in the Championship and certainly looks to have the potential to go a long way at the highest level.

Football Insider have been among the sources to suggest a move for James to join Man Utd is close, and it seems he has the backing of a real club legend in the form of Giggs.

‘You don’t need to speak to me to see the quality Dan has, especially since the turn of the year,’ Giggs is quoted by the Metro.

‘The transfer breaking down with Leeds was well documented. He’s kicked on and obviously was fantastic for me in the last game.

‘When you’ve got speed like that as well as the talent he can play anywhere.’

While many MUFC fans would perhaps like to see their team bringing in a bigger name to bolster their attack this summer, the endorsement from a former player as loved and respected as Giggs is sure to count for something.