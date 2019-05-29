“Get him off” – These Chelsea fans slam Blues superstar following drab first half vs Arsenal in Europa League final

Chelsea endured a boring and dull first half against Arsenal in the Europa League final tonight, as the Blues look to end their season on a high.

During the first 45 minutes in Baku, chances for both sides were few and far between, with the best falling to Olivier Giroud just before the break, who saw his effort saved well by Petr Cech in the Arsenal goal.

A number of players didn’t exactly have the best 45 minutes of their careers, with one of these seemingly being N’Golo Kante if the reactions of these Blues supporters are anything to go off.

It was reported that Kante may have missed the game through injury, however the Frenchman was deemed fit enough to start in tonight’s clash by Maurizio Sarri and Co.

#Sarri says #Kante has a 50-50 chance to play for #cfc against #afc. Explains he felt a little bit better this morning. Adds: "We are in trouble for the midfielders." — Simon Johnson (@sjstandardsport) May 28, 2019

Given this, it may be understandable for Kante to not be playing at his best, as the French international may not be at full fitness.

However, this factor doesn’t seem to be on the mind of many Chelsea fans, as a number of them flocked to Twitter to slam the player for his lacklustre performance in the first half.

Agree with what these Blues fans are saying on Kante? We think they’re being a tad harsh, but what do we know…

Kante completely uninvolved. Get him off. Barkley on. — Peter Cooper #FBPE ?? (@Coopswords) May 29, 2019

Kante needs to get off. Nothing in his legs. — Peter Cooper #FBPE ?? (@Coopswords) May 29, 2019

Kante needs to be taken off at ht — Sanzo (@MehdiSyed_) May 29, 2019

Kante’s really been off the pace today, definitely not fit — Luke?? (@EnticingEden) May 29, 2019

kante was poor — danish (@vertgin) May 29, 2019

Kante’s been poor today, needs to step it up — Aziz (@SimplyLampard) May 29, 2019