Chelsea have gone 1-0 up in tonight’s Europa League final thanks to this superb header by Olivier Giroud against his old club Arsenal.

The France international scored a fair few belters in his Gunners days, and this is up there with his finest finishes.

Watch the video above as Giroud stoops low to make an immaculate connection with Emerson’s cross and find the back of the net.

Arsenal need a response quickly if they are to achieve their dream of lifting the trophy and get back into the Champions League.