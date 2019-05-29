Menu

“Going full John Terry” – These fans joke about Chelsea star’s involvement in Europa League celebration as Blues beat Arsenal 4-1

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fans flocked to Twitter this evening to poke fun at Gary Cahill, with some claiming that the Englishman was ‘doing a John Terry’ following his side’s 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Chelsea were crowned winners of the Europa League after they thumped the Gunners by four goals to one, with Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Eden Hazard (x2) getting themselves on the scoresheet for the west London side.

After the game, Chelsea were handed the trophy, with all of the club’s players and staff taking to the field to celebrate their side’s success.

And despite having not played in what seems like forever, defender Gary Cahill took to the pitch in his full kit to celebrate alongside his Chelsea teammates.

After seeing this, fans flocked to Twitter to claim that Cahill was doing his best John Terry impression, after the Blues legend did the same thing after Chelsea’s Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich back in 2012.

Given that he’s managed a bucket load of appearances for the Blues over the years, it’s understandable to see why Cahill was part of the celebrations, however we do think him doing it in a full kit is a bit much, and so do these fans by the looks of it!

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Gary Cahill