‘It’s a matter of having dreams to realise’ – €100m star hints at summer transfer amid Man United & Man City links

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has refused to rule out leaving the club, with Manchester City and Manchester United monitoring his situation.

The 24-year-old has earned attention from top clubs across Europe with his performances in the Primeira Liga this season, contributing 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 appearances for Sporting.

The Portuguese international also helped Marcel Keizer’s side win two domestic trophies and he is now being touted for a switch to the Premier League.

ESPN reports that both United and City have been linked with Fernandes, but no formal offers have been submitted ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Record, the Portugal international has a €100 million buy-out clause in his current contract, but Sporting may also be willing to sanction his departure for around €70 million.

Fernandes has commented on ongoing speculation by hinting he would be open to a transfer, insisting he has “dreams to realise” as he approaches the prime years of his career.

ESPN reports that he spoke to Portuguese TV channel SIC about his future, stating: “I honestly don’t know. I like to focus on things once the season is over when I can think with calmness.

“I will always be able to raise money, it’s not a financial issue. It’s a matter of having dreams left to realise.

“It’s a difficult choice, we never know what’s going to happen. My connection to Sporting is very strong.

“I’m close to home, I have my family, my daughter can grow up more easily at school, but there are dreams to be fulfilled in my head and which I would like to achieve.

“It hurts a lot to hear people say ‘stay’ and I do not know the future.”

Fernandes is contracted to remain at Jose Alvalade Stadium until 2023, which is why his price-tag is so high, but for a player of his age and quality, a sizeable investment could end up paying off huge dividends.

United are certainly in need of an extra dimension in midfield, after a disastrous 2018-19 campaign which saw them miss out on Champions League qualification by finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Fernandes could slot into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line-up at Old Trafford comfortably, but that would not be the case for him at the Etihad Stadium.

English champions City already have a wide variety of world-class players to call upon and that might give United the edge in this particular transfer saga, which looks set to rumble on over the next few months.