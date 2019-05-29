Menu

Jack Grealish’s hilarious response to “you still partying” question following Aston Villa’s promotion triumph

Aston Villa FC
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is in high spirits following his side’s triumph against Derby County in the Championship Playoff final, the ace has been hilarious on social media.

The attacking midfielder has been active on social media following his side’s victory at Wembley and the star had this hilarious response for one Villa fan who asked if the ace was ‘still partying’ after helping Villa secure their return to the Premier League:

The playmaker is understandably on cloud nine after Villa’s triumph and he’s posted some other funny jokes on his Twitter account recently:

Grealish has matured so much recently, the 23-year-old has even started to see the funny side of his younger self that hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in the past:

Despite enduring a difficult first-half of the season and then being hit with injury, Grealish has enjoyed a fairytale ending to this season:

It’s amazing to see that Grealish has helped guide his side back to the top-flight, the England Under-21 international was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park last summer after his side’s playoff heartbreak:

Villa still have plenty of time to celebrate their heroics before they switch their attention to a gruelling pre-season under Dean Smith, Villa’s squad will be hoping to show everyone that they have what it takes to stay in the Premier League next season.

