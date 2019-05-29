Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is in high spirits following his side’s triumph against Derby County in the Championship Playoff final, the ace has been hilarious on social media.

The attacking midfielder has been active on social media following his side’s victory at Wembley and the star had this hilarious response for one Villa fan who asked if the ace was ‘still partying’ after helping Villa secure their return to the Premier League:

Does a bear shit in the woods ? — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) May 29, 2019

The playmaker is understandably on cloud nine after Villa’s triumph and he’s posted some other funny jokes on his Twitter account recently:

Sorry mate I couldn’t even spell my name, never mind no what day it is ? — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) May 28, 2019

Grealish has matured so much recently, the 23-year-old has even started to see the funny side of his younger self that hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in the past:

Tonight we go again ? https://t.co/1QR6UHHadk — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) May 28, 2019

Despite enduring a difficult first-half of the season and then being hit with injury, Grealish has enjoyed a fairytale ending to this season:

#avfc since Jack Grealish has came back from injury and was made captain: ? 12 Wins

? 1 draw

?? 2 losses

?? 29 goals scored

? 10 goals conceded

? 1 promotion to the premier league pic.twitter.com/IBsG8zOIHa — thevillazone (@thevillazone) May 28, 2019

It’s amazing to see that Grealish has helped guide his side back to the top-flight, the England Under-21 international was heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park last summer after his side’s playoff heartbreak:

? "I thought I was going. 10 months later I'm here. “I've led my boyhood club back to the Premier League as captain – perfect season.” What a fairytale campaign it’s been for Jack Grealish! ? pic.twitter.com/5YHpfni7Ck — Goal (@goal) May 27, 2019

Villa still have plenty of time to celebrate their heroics before they switch their attention to a gruelling pre-season under Dean Smith, Villa’s squad will be hoping to show everyone that they have what it takes to stay in the Premier League next season.