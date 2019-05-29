Tottenham target classy Premier League star with help of £72m Champions League money going into transfer budget

Tottenham are reportedly targeting the summer transfer window swoop of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.

The 22-year-old had a superb first season in the Premier League after joining the Foxes from Norwich City, and is now a target for Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Daily Mirror.

Maddison seems an ideal fit for Tottenham’s style of play, especially with doubts lingering over Christian Eriksen, who is in the final year of his contract with the north London club.

It remains to be seen if a deal can definitely be done as Maddison will surely not come cheap, but the Mirror claim Spurs could get a decent chunk of their £72million Champions League money to spend on transfers.

Spurs fans would surely be happy if Maddison is one of their main targets for the summer, with the youngster looking like having a big future at the highest level of the game.