Man United to allow £225,000-a-week star to leave this summer as Euro giants eye transfer swoop

Man United are reportedly willing to let Romelu Lukaku seal a move away from the club this summer, with Italian giants Inter Milan said to be eyeing up the Belgian forward.

Lukaku has had a below-par season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this year, with the former Everton man only managing to clock up a total of 15 goals and four assists in 45 games in all competitions.

And following this form, it seems like Lukaku may be heading out the exit door at Old Trafford this summer if this report from the Sun is anything to go off.

As per the report, United are ready to let Lukaku seal a move away from the club this summer following showdown talks on Tuesday, with the club happy to see him seal a transfer to Inter should the club offer just over the £75M that United paid for him back in 2017.

The report also notes that United will not be paying any of Lukaku’s £225,000-a-week wages, something that may force the player to leave the club as quickly as possible.

Should United manage to get rid of Lukaku this summer, it’ll be interesting to see who the club bring as a replacement for the Belgian international.

During his reign so far, Solskjaer has seemed to favour starting Marcus Rashford up front over Lukaku, thus we don’t think United will miss the player too much should he end up leaving the club this summer.