Manchester United make enormous offer to midfielder in bid to complete transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made an ‘enormous’ offer to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he looks set to be on the move in this summer’s transfer window.

The France international is going to be a free agent at the end of this season and has been linked with a number of top clubs in recent months as it became apparent he would not renew with PSG.

According to Mundo Deportivo, as translated in the tweet below by Utd Report, it looks like United are now trying to win the race for Rabiot’s signature by offering him a tempting contract.

#mufc have made an offer to Adrien Rabiot of enormous economic proportions #mulive [md] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 29, 2019

This could end up being great business by the Red Devils as they can perhaps afford to go a little higher on wages due to not having to pay a transfer fee for Rabiot.

The 24-year-old has shown himself to be a top performer at the highest level and could be a significant upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred after disappointing seasons in 2018/19.

MUFC fans will hope Rabiot ends up accepting an offer from Old Trafford over what could end up being numerous others this summer.