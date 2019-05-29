Rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are set to do battle for the signing of one of Europe’s biggest talents, the ace’s signature will command a hefty fee.

According to The Sun, Manchester City have joined rivals Manchester United in the race to sign Benfica wonderkid Joao Felix, the ace has been sensational for the Portuguese side since breaking into the first-team this season.

The Manchester clubs will also have to contest with Spanish giants Real Madrid for the 19-year-old sensation’s signature.

According to a report from the Daily Mail earlier this month, the release clause in the starlet’s contract stands at a whopping £105m.

Felix was very impressive for the Eagles this season, the attacking midfielder scored 15 goals and provided 7 assists as his side won Portugal’s top-flight.

United could possibly beat City to the ace’s signing by promising the star with a starting berth, the report highlights that City boss Pep Guardiola is still willing to sanction a deal for the versatile attacker, even if winger Leroy Sane remains at the Etihad next season.

Despite Felix’s pedigree as one of the hottest talents in the world right now, it’s hard to see how he would displace the likes of Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Raheem Sterling from the City lineup.

This summer could be the prime time to sign Felix, the 19-year-old has just been called up to the senior Portugal squad for the Nations League final tournament, City and United will have a chance to keep a close eye on the star as he could potentially face-off against England should Portugal beat Switzerland and if Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions can overcome the Netherlands.