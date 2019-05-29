Manchester United could net £200m this summer if they’re to sell two of their biggest stars, Wednesday’s gossip columns suggest that the sales are edging closer.

According to the Daily Express, Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. The report states that the Frenchman is willing to accept a pay cut in order to seal a move to the Spanish giants.

The signing of Pogba would give Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane a massive boost as he looks to rebuild the Bernabeu outfit and begin his journey of establishing Los Blancos as the bet team in the world once again.

Whilst a fee is yet to be agreed for the star’s transfer, the Express have reported that United will slap a hefty £140m price-tag on the star.

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda revealed that Pogba’s move to Los Blancos was ‘practically done’, as per the Daily Star, the pundit also revealed that Pogba would take a pay cut to seal a move to the Spanish capital:

“Pogba is practically done,”

“The first to appear will be Hazard and the next will be Pogba.

“He has agreed to lower his Manchester United salary: from £13m net per year to £10m.”

“Adidas is pressing a lot because he is one of the two franchise players of the brand.”

Pogba’s close friend Romelu Lukaku is also nearing the exit door at Old Trafford, according to the Daily Mail, the Belgian ace is willing to lower his current £250,000-a-week salary in order to facilitate a move to Italian giants Inter Milan.

Inter are close to appointing Antonio Conte as their new boss and according to The Metro, the Italian sees Lukaku as a priority signing, Conte is understood to be a big admirer of Lukaku and the ex-Chelsea boss was disappointed when the Blues failed to re-sign the forward from Everton prior to his move to United.

There is still some work to do before Lukaku’s exit is sealed, Inter are yet to meet United’s valuation of £62m (€70m) for the star, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Whilst some fans will agree with a potential decision to sell Romelu Lukaku, other fans will be unsure about the possibility of losing superstar Pogba to Real Madrid.

Regardless of whether or not the duo leave, Solskjaer will still have a massive rebuild on his hands at Old Trafford this summer.