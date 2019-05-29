Liverpool make approach for £70million Chelsea transfer target

Liverpool could reportedly be making moves to beat Chelsea to the transfer of Lille star Nicolas Pepe this summer in an exciting move.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of the stars of the season in Ligue 1, looking one of the most exciting young players in Europe.

Still only 24, Pepe has contributed 22 goals and 11 assists to Lille’s season and seems ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

The latest on the winger’s future comes from Duncan Castles, who says Liverpool have approached the player over a transfer.

Pepe has previously been linked with Chelsea by the Metro in a potential £70million move, and he makes sense as a target for the Blues to replace Eden Hazard as AS claim he’s edging closer to joining Real Madrid.

Still, it seems LFC could now win the race for Pepe’s signature, in what could be a superb signing to help them close that slender gap on Manchester City in next season’s Premier League title race.

Another top forward to compete with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino for a place could be just what the Reds need to go that bit further and finally win the title next term.