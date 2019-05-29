Olivier Giroud becomes first player since Alan Shearer to manage this following goal for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring for Chelsea in their Europa League final clash against Arsenal this evening, as the Blues look to end their season with some silverware.

Having gone into half time at 0-0, the Frenchman opened the scoring for the Blues early into the second half, turning home a fine header to beat Petr Cech at his near post.

It was a brilliant header from Giroud against his former club, one that looks set to get Chelsea on their way to the Europa League title, especially given the fact that Spanish winger Pedro made it 2-0 just a few minutes later.

Following his header against the Gunners, Giroud has now scored 11 goals in the Europa League for Chelsea this year, something that means he’s the first player since Alan Shearer in 2004/05 to score at least 11 goals for an English side in a major European competition in the same season.

11 – Olivier Giroud is the first player to score 11 goals in major European competition for an English club since Alan Shearer scored 11 in 2004-05 for Newcastle United. Lead. #UELfinal #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/S4587zwXYH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2019

Giroud has been brilliant for Chelsea in the Europa League this year, with the French international showing why some fans want him to be the club’s main striker ahead of Gonzalo Higuain.

Giroud still has time to add to his Europa League tally for this season, something we’re sure he’d like to do to make sure the Blues end the season with a trophy.