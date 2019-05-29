Announcement soon: Arsenal poised to hijack midfielder’s Real Madrid transfer after deal already agreed

Arsenal are reportedly looking set to hijack Exequiel Palacios’ transfer to Real Madrid and could announce the signing shortly after the Europa League final tonight.

According to Don Balon, the young River Plate midfielder had already agreed on a move to Real Madrid but is now looking most likely to make a move to the Emirates Stadium in a surprise twist.

Palacios looks ideal for Arsenal this summer as they surely need more quality in midfield, particularly with Aaron Ramsey leaving for Juventus on a free transfer at the end of the season.

This is not the first time the Gunners have been linked strongly with Palacios, with Radio Continental, with translation from the Metro, previously also suggesting the north Londoners had overtaken Real Madrid in the running for the 20-year-old’s signature.

This could end up being great business by Arsenal in the long run as Palacios certainly looks a big talent who could have a fine career in Europe.

And to beat Real Madrid to a player they’d looked close to signing is no mean feat.