BID made: £80million Manchester United target closer to completing transfer

There’s been some big Manchester United transfer news breaking tonight that could majorly affect their plans for this summer.

Despite Juventus forward Paulo Dybala having previously been linked as a top target for Man Utd, Corriere dello Sport now claim Bayern Munich have made an £80million bid for him.

The Argentina international makes sense for Bayern as they prepare to lose legendary attacking duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery this summer.

However, it was only recently that Calciomercato claimed MUFC had held talks over signing Dybala as well, so it remains to be seen if Bayern’s bid could now spark them into action.

The Red Devils also badly need a signing like Dybala to replace flops like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial in attack, though they’ve been linked with other big names in that position.

The likes of Jadon Sancho, Gareth Bale, Nicolas Pepe and Wilfried Zaha have all been talked up as possible options for United this summer, though Dybala could also be a good choice for them.

The 25-year-old has shown himself to be a world class talent, even if he has lost his place in the Juventus team recently due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.