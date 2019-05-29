Pep Guardiola vetoes potential arrival of €80m Real Madrid star at Manchester City

Real Madrid have offered Manchester City the chance to sign Isco this summer, but Pep Guardiola is not interested in arranging a deal.

The Spanish playmaker has endured a turbulent campaign at Santiago Bernabeu, having found his playing time restricted while a managerial merry-go-round took place behind the scenes.

Julen Lopetegui succeeded Zinedine Zidane in the Madrid hot seat last year after the Frenchman resigned following a third successive Champions League triumph, but he only lasted four and a half months in charge.

Santiago Solari was drafted in to replace the Spaniard and he proceeded to drop Isco from the first team, as the Blancos struggled to fight for silverware on all fronts.

Solari was eventually dismissed in March and Zidane was brought back to the club to steady the ship, with Isco quickly restored back to the starting XI for the final two months of the 2018-19 campaign.

Despite the strong relationship he enjoys with Zidane, Madrid are plotting to offload Isco this summer to balance the books, with a number of high profile targets set to arrive at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon reports that Man City has been touted as a potential next destination for the 27-year-old, but Guardiola has vetoed his arrival for a proposed fee of around €80 million.

The City boss is not convinced that Isco can rediscover his best form and is, therefore, unwilling to sanction a deal, with Juventus now the frontrunners to steal his signature.

According to Don Balon, the Italian giants have tabled a €60 million offer for Isco but it is not yet clear whether or not Madrid will accept a lower bid.

City already have a plethora of midfield options, with the likes of Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Kevin de Bruyne all capable of pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

Isco is undeniably a top quality player, but a move to the Premier League looks extremely unlikely when the market reopens and Zidane might yet consider keeping a star who played a key role during his first managerial reign at Madrid.