Video: Emotional Petr Cech responds to Chelsea return rumours and sends parting message to Arsenal fans

Petr Cech got understandably emotional after Arsenal’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Europa League final on Wednesday night.

The 37-year-old played his last game for the club and his last as a professional footballer before retirement.

"I'm proud of myself. I am proud of the way I played today." "I have done everything so I can look back and I have no regrets." An emotional Petr Cech addresses Arsenal supporters after playing his final match. pic.twitter.com/k8lru9uw8d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 29, 2019

Sky Sports have linked Cech with a return to former club Chelsea in a director role, and he’s given little away about that tonight as he reminded the interviewer that he’s an Arsenal player until his contract expires at the end of June.

The former Czech Republic international also sent an encouraging message to Arsenal fans, insisting that there is a lot of work going on behind the scenes that mean this team will soon be in better shape than they have been this season as they finish empty-handed.