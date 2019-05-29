Spanish giants Real Madrid are moving closer to agreeing a deal to sign this €55m-rated defender, Zidane’s rebuild at the Bernabeu seems to be in full swing.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Real Madrid have stepped up their contact with French giants Lyon in recent days, it’s understood that the two clubs are close to agreeing a deal that would see left-back Ferland Mendy join Los Blancos.

According to a report from French newspaper L’Equipe (subscription required), there is already an offer on the table from Madrid for the full-back’s services, but this is understood to be in the region of €30m, Lyon are holding out for a bid of €50m before parting with the talented Frenchman.

Mendy featured for Lyon 30 times in Ligue 1 last season, the ace also played all eight of his side’s Champions League clashes.

The reports highlight that Madrid are in pole position to sign the 23-year-old, but Lyon could still consider approaches from Madrid’s rivals Barcelona and Italian giants Juventus.

Mendy’s signing is likely to spell the end of Marcelo’s time as Madrid’s first-choice left-back, the Brazilian international struggled last season and the 31-year-old lost his place in the Los Blancos lineup to youngster Sergio Reguilon.