‘Story of unfulfilled promises is over’ – Gazidis’ three-point AC Milan plan, on Maldini hope and future strategy

AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis has delivered an open and frank assessment of the situation at the club to offer clarity and transparency to the supporters.

Having finished outside the top four in Serie A this season, the Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification.

That was followed by exits for sporting director Leonardo and coach Gennaro Gattuso just 48 hours later, and so it has led to concern over the direction in which the Italian giants will go next.

Gazidis has moved to allay those fears in an extensive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport in their paper edition on Wednesday, outlining the vision for owners Elliott and how he plans to take Milan back to the top in the coming years.

The former Arsenal chief though warned supporters that there will be no easy quick-fix, but has implored them to believe in what the ownership are now trying to build at San Siro moving forward.

“Let’s face it, Milan were saved. The ownership inherited a club that could not pay its debts. €220m was paid to the club to supply it with capital and meet its obligations. Failure to do so would have meant bankruptcy and the risk of relegation,” he told Gazzetta.

“Three key points: 1) Economic reorganisation, ability to generate profits and reinvest them 2) Increase quality of team, bringing it back to the top of Italian and European football 3) Finding the right solutions for the stadium: whether it is San Siro or a new stadium.

“Elliott never set a time limit. Anyone looking for a magician who snaps his fingers, opens taps full of money and resolves everything won’t find it here. There have already been enough illusions and lies. The story of unfulfilled beautiful promises is over.

“We will try to find the right balance between quality young players and those who have leadership and experience. Our strategy is not to invest in top players or those who have already been, but in who can become one with us and will not burn our funds for just one season. To build for the future.

“Leo has decided to leave and live new challenges. No conflict, but the maximum respect for him. I have no words to describe Rino: an extraordinary man who took on full responsibility for the season. Perhaps too much. He made a choice of great honesty.

“I never thought of Campos. I want Paolo Maldini. He is ideal to manage the technical area. In the case of Maldini he must not come to Milan, he is Milan. I don’t want to think of other options as I’m waiting for Paolo’s decision: then we will look at coach and players.”

Time will tell if prioritising financial stability and sustainability can simultaneously lead to success on the pitch, but perhaps after years of mismanagement and financial troubles, Gazidis and Elliott are the influential figures to now lead the Italian giants back towards a brighter long-term future.