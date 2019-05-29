Chelsea fans have been hit with their worst fears ahead of tonight’s Europa League final against Arsenal, N’Golo Kante is reportedly ‘definitely out’ of the starting lineup.

Midfield general N’Golo Kante won’t be included in Chelsea’s starting lineup for tonight’s Europa League final against Arsenal, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri previously revealed to Sky Sports that the ace was a ’50-50? for tonight’s encounter.

Kante will be a massive miss for the Blues tonight if these reports are accurate, Sarri will have to enact a masterplan to lift the Europa League trophy tonight.

Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella first reported the news about Kante:

Just heard Kante is ‘definitely out’. Interesting to see if he makes the bench but Chelsea won’t want to risk his long term fitness. #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 29, 2019

Whilst some Blues fans may not like it, it may be a wise move to keep Kante on the bench or outside of the matchday squad entirely, the last thing the west London club want is to aggravate Kante’s injury and risk his fitness ahead of next season.

Chelsea were already facing an injury crisis prior to Kante’s injury; the Blues are already without defender Antonio Rudiger, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have taken academy midfielder Conor Gallagher with them to Baku, the 19-year-old ace could need to step off the bench tonight.

Check out some reaction to the reports below:

Chelsea with 4 starters out and I heard Pedro is injured so that’s now 5 No RLC , No Hudson-Odoi, No Kanté , No Rudiger We going to need some kind of miracle , so God please sir , just for tonight ??? — Thabo The R E X (@thabo_therex) May 29, 2019

well rip our defence — v1L1 (@93_vili) May 29, 2019

Kante, hudson and ruben out not confident — Chrystian (@CSK1331) May 29, 2019

This is a sad news tbh — ChelseaBlood (@chikazo4dough) May 29, 2019

Don’t risk him at all then. Hope he sits out as we can’t risk another first team player carrying an injury into next season. — ??7 (@NGoloFC) May 29, 2019

Imagine the uproar of the SarriOut squad if he’s on the bench. Better for him to see it out. Next season’s a big one. — Eric Ingty Watre (@EricIngty) May 29, 2019

There goes our chances — CFC_Opinions (@OpinionsChelsea) May 29, 2019

As a Chelsea fan, I am hoping we can pull off a miracle tonight but I am not banking on that — Malachy Odo II Esq. ? (@MalachyOdo1) May 29, 2019

Despite the injury troubles for both sides heading into tonight’s clash, tonight’s encounter promises to be a heated encounter – Arsenal’s hopes of Champions League football next season are reliant on victory tonight.