‘There goes our chances’ and ‘we need a miracle’ – These Chelsea fans react to reports that N’Golo Kante is out of Europa League final

Chelsea FC
Chelsea fans have been hit with their worst fears ahead of tonight’s Europa League final against Arsenal, N’Golo Kante is reportedly ‘definitely out’ of the starting lineup.

Midfield general N’Golo Kante won’t be included in Chelsea’s starting lineup for tonight’s Europa League final against Arsenal, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri previously revealed to Sky Sports that the ace was a ’50-50? for tonight’s encounter.

Kante will be a massive miss for the Blues tonight if these reports are accurate, Sarri will have to enact a masterplan to lift the Europa League trophy tonight.

Goal’s Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella first reported the news about Kante:

Whilst some Blues fans may not like it, it may be a wise move to keep Kante on the bench or outside of the matchday squad entirely, the last thing the west London club want is to aggravate Kante’s injury and risk his fitness ahead of next season.

Chelsea were already facing an injury crisis prior to Kante’s injury; the Blues are already without defender Antonio Rudiger, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to The Sun, Chelsea have taken academy midfielder Conor Gallagher with them to Baku, the 19-year-old ace could need to step off the bench tonight.

Check out some reaction to the reports below:

Despite the injury troubles for both sides heading into tonight’s clash, tonight’s encounter promises to be a heated encounter – Arsenal’s hopes of Champions League football next season are reliant on victory tonight.

