‘They’re fortunate to be there’ – Liverpool legend slams Spurs ahead of Champions League final

Former Liverpool defender Graeme Souness says Tottenham are “lucky” to be in this year’s Champions League final in Madrid.

Spurs will take on the Reds at Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, aiming to win the first European crown in their history under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Lilywhites have earned their spot in the showpiece event after negotiating a tough draw, beating Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax in the knockout stages.

Domestically, however, Tottenham were less impressive over the course of the 2018-19 campaign, scraping a fourth-place finish by the skin of their teeth after suffering 13 Premier League defeats in total.

Pochettino’s men also lost home and away to eventual runners-up Liverpool and club legend Souness, who played at Anfield during the late 1970s and early ’80s, has slammed the Champions League finalists for their lack of quality.

He told Balls.ie: “Spurs shouldn’t be there. The way they’ve got to the final, they have been lucky,”

“You say to anyone at the start of the season, ‘This team is going to lose 19 games in all competitions and yet they’ll find themselves in the Champions League final’ – you’d have said they’re talking nonsense. They are fortunate to be there.

“I’m looking at it mostly through the eyes of a Liverpool supporter. If you were picking a team from the 22 players that are going to start the game, how many Spurs players would be in that XI? I’m thinking [only Christian] Eriksen and Harry Kane.”

"I think they're fortunate to be there…" ? We spoke to Grame Souness today ahead of the Champions League final, live on Virgin Media One & Virgin Media Sport.

The former centre-back does make a valid point, but Spurs fans are unlikely to react kindly to his harsh comments ahead of such a crucial encounter.

Tottenham have been fortunate during their run to the final, but luck always plays its part in continental competition and they have still managed to overcome huge odds to reach the promised land.

Pochettino’s side staged an incredible comeback from three goals down on aggregate in the semi-finals against Ajax, which showed they have the resolve and determination to beat any side put in front of them.

Liverpool are hot favourites to lift a sixth European Cup at the weekend, but they cannot afford to underestimate Spurs, who have already proved plenty of experts wrong during their amazing journey this season.