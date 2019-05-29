Bid made: Tottenham launch transfer offer to rival Manchester United for £88m-rated star

Tottenham have reportedly made a bid to seal the transfer of Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, according to sources in France.

The 22-year-old has had a superb season in Ligue 1 and has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent months as a summer move seems likely.

According to the print edition of L’Equipe, as seen in the screen shot below, Spurs have made an offer for Ndombele, but not one that has come close to matching Lyon’s £88million asking price.

L’Equipe have also previously linked Ndombele with Manchester United, though they stated at the time that any deal would likely hinge on the Red Devils offloading Paul Pogba first.

That could be just the upgrade Man Utd need in the middle of the park after three underwhelming seasons from Pogba, though it remains to be seen if they could settle that sale in time to still be assured a chance of signing Ndombele.

Tottenham will hope to still stand a chance of winning the race for the France international’s signature, though they may lack the resources of some of their rivals.

The L’Equipe report above also mentions Juventus as having made a bid for Ndombele, and one imagines they’ll be the favourites against a club like Tottenham, despite the north Londoners’ fine form this season to reach their first Champions League final.