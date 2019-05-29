Arsenal are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this summer.

According to ESPN, the Bundesliga side have become aware of the Gunners targeting a move for their highly-rated 20-year-old centre-back, who could undoubtedly do a fine job of improving Unai Emery’s dodgy defence.

Upamecano looks one of the most promising young defensive players in the game at the moment, and big clubs have been linked with him in the past.

A recent report from Bild also claimed Bayern Munich were after the Frenchman, and also stated he had a release clause of around £88million.

That could make it very difficult for Arsenal to compete for his signature, though ESPN claim Leipzig could consider cashing in on him if he pushes for a move while they try to tie him down to a new contract.

Dayot Upamecano in the 2018/2019 Bundesliga: 88% tackle success rate

83% pass accuracy

7 ball recoveries p90

3 aerials won p90

3 clearances p90

2 interceptions p90 Elite young CB. ?? pic.twitter.com/YYiSkysjtm — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 29, 2019

Arsenal fans would surely hope they could get this deal done, with the club in dire need of a quality long-term replacement for the ageing Laurent Koscielny, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos is also not really a long-term option for them, while Shkodran Mustafi simply needs to be shipped out as soon as possible.