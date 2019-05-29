Video: Chelsea ace Kepa produces stunning save following Lacazette strike as Arsenal lose Europa League final

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa produced a stunning save following a strike from Alexander Lacazette, as the Spaniard made sure the Blues maintained their 4-1 lead over Arsenal.

Having already been 4-1 up thanks to goals from Eden Hazard, Pedro and Olivier Giroud, Kepa managed to maintain Chelsea’s lead late in the second half, as he produced a great point-blank save after Lacazette was played in over the top.

The save can be seen here. It was a brilliant stop from the Spanish international, one that we’re sure will go a long way to silencing his haters.

Great moment from Kepa on a great night for Chelsea!