Menu

Video: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri pulls out cigar on the pitch to celebrate Europa League win over Arsenal

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri decided to pull out a cigar on the pitch tonight, as the Italian celebrated his side’s Europa League final win over Arsenal.

The Blues beat Unai Emery’s side 4-1 thanks to goals from Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard (x2), as the west London club ended their season in style.

Following the match, all of Chelsea’s players and staff took to the pitch to celebrate, including Sarri, who whipped out a cigar to celebrate his side’s win.

Given his love for tobacco, it’s nor surprising to see Sarri do this, although we’d thought he’d at least wait a bit before pulling a cigar out!

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Maurizio Sarri