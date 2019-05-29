Video: Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri pulls out cigar on the pitch to celebrate Europa League win over Arsenal

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri decided to pull out a cigar on the pitch tonight, as the Italian celebrated his side’s Europa League final win over Arsenal.

The Blues beat Unai Emery’s side 4-1 thanks to goals from Pedro, Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard (x2), as the west London club ended their season in style.

Sarri pulling out a cigar on the pitch is highlight of the season? #EuropaLeague #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/5DKrN77q4R — Sam Dixon (@samdixon013) May 29, 2019

Following the match, all of Chelsea’s players and staff took to the pitch to celebrate, including Sarri, who whipped out a cigar to celebrate his side’s win.

Given his love for tobacco, it’s nor surprising to see Sarri do this, although we’d thought he’d at least wait a bit before pulling a cigar out!