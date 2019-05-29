New footage of yesterday evening’s bust-up between Chelsea stars David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain appears to show Luiz elbowing his teammate.

The bust-up between the Chelsea stars started after Higuain failed in his attempts to win the ball from Luiz, the Argentine talisman tried his luck once more but was met by an elbow to the face from the Brazilian.

Higuain was understandably shocked after the incident and the former Real Madrid forward has words with Luiz.

Shortly after the pair’s coming together, Blues boss Maurizio Sarri threw his cap to the floor and stormed off the pitch.

However a spokesperson for Chelsea later revealed that Sarri’s frustration was due to the team not being able to practice set-pieces because of the presence of the media. Check out the statement here.

Check out the new angle of the incident below:

Not what Chelsea fans want to see on the eve of the biggest game of their season… Tempers flare in the lead-up to the Europa League final.#EuropaLeague #UEL #UELFinal #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/nLKSxFkqvC — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) May 29, 2019

Check out Sarri’s reaction below:

Tempers fraying in the Chelsea camp? ? Higuain and Luiz come together in training and Maurizio Sarri is furious! pic.twitter.com/obSZ51KGGd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 28, 2019

Chelsea face an extremely difficult task against Arsenal tonight, as well as dealing with last night’s drama, Maurizio Sarri will have to conjure up a masterplan to secure a victory tonight considering Chelsea’s injury crisis.

The Blues will have to find a way to come out on top against Unai Emery’s side, despite having defender Antonio Rudiger, wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi and midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek sidelined with injuries.

Sarri also revealed to Sky Sports that midfield maestro N’Golo Kante is ’50-50′ for tonight’s Europa League final.