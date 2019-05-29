Menu

Video: Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud combine for Chelsea to score goal that all but ends Arsenal’s Europa League hopes

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud combined to score a fine goal for Chelsea this evening, one that all but ended the Gunners’ hope of winning the Europa League.

Just minutes prior, Hazard had made it 3-0 from the spot, however Alex Iwobi quickly pulled one back to start talk of a possible comeback from Unai Emery’s side.

However, any talk of a comeback was quickly crushed by Hazard, as he slotted home his second of the game following a pass from Olivier Giroud to hand Chelsea a 4-1 lead with around 20 minutes left to play.

Could this be Hazard’s last goal in a Chelsea shirt? We’ll have to wait and see…

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Eden Hazard Olivier Giroud