Video: Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud combine for Chelsea to score goal that all but ends Arsenal’s Europa League hopes

Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud combined to score a fine goal for Chelsea this evening, one that all but ended the Gunners’ hope of winning the Europa League.

Just minutes prior, Hazard had made it 3-0 from the spot, however Alex Iwobi quickly pulled one back to start talk of a possible comeback from Unai Emery’s side.

However, any talk of a comeback was quickly crushed by Hazard, as he slotted home his second of the game following a pass from Olivier Giroud to hand Chelsea a 4-1 lead with around 20 minutes left to play.

Could this be Hazard’s last goal in a Chelsea shirt? We’ll have to wait and see…