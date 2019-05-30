£40m-rated out-of-favour Liverpool ace eyed by Serie A outfit in summer swoop

Liverpool could reportedly get a chance to offload Marko Grujic this summer as Torino are said to be interested in the midfield ace.

The 23-year-old joined the Merseyside giants in 2016, but has gone on to make just 14 appearances for the club having been sent out on loan spells with Cardiff City and Hertha Berlin.

SEE MORE: Tottenham & Liverpool dealt transfer setback as £72m Real Madrid star makes final decision on future

While he managed to impress during his stint in the Bundesliga, it remains to be seen if it’s enough to warrant a future at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, as a permanent exit is now being touted.

According to Tuttosport, as reported by Read Liverpool, Torino are eyeing a move for Grujic this summer, although it’s noted that the Serbian ace has previously been given a £40m price-tag and so it remains to be seen if that’s enough to scare off the Italian outfit.

From the player’s perspective though, he’ll surely be eager to get his future sorted one way or another, and perhaps a permanent exit would now make sense if he isn’t going to be able to force his way into Klopp’s plans moving forward.

With competition for places fierce at Liverpool still, it’s questionable as to whether it’s going to benefit any party concerned if Grujic continues to be loaned out, but time will tell if it’s part of a plan to eventually see him flourish in a Liverpool shirt.