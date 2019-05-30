AC Milan transfer news: €20m+ Serie A ace still target, but Brazilian starlet off radar after Leonardo exit

AC Milan have wasted little time in making hierarchy changes since the season ended, but it may well influence their transfer plans this summer too.

Both sporting director Leonardo and coach Gennaro Gattuso officially departed just 48 hours after the Serie A campaign came to an end on Sunday, with the Rossoneri narrowly missing out on Champions League qualification.

CEO Ivan Gazidis held an extensive interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport on Wednesday outlining the vision of the current ownership moving forward, and so it remains to be seen how they approach the summer transfer market having fallen short of their objective to regain a seat at Europe’s top table.

Leonardo would have been continuing his work behind the scenes to bring in reinforcements this summer, and so updates have been offered on two targets who had been linked with a switch to join the Italian giants.

As per Calciomercato, Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi remains a target moving forward, although it will cost Milan around €20m-25m to prise him away from the Serie A outfit.

It’s suggested that the Italian international fits the mould of the type of player that Milan are looking to add to the squad, and he’s said to be keen on the move. However, time will tell if a transfer materialises, as ultimately a new sporting director and coach have yet to be appointed at San Siro and they could have different ideas.

Sensi did enjoy a productive campaign this past year though, with the 23-year-old scoring two goals and providing five assists in 30 appearances as he played a key role for Sassuolo.

In contrast, Calciomercato report, via Sportmediaset, that Leonardo’s departure from Milan will have a negative impact on Everton Soares’ hopes of joining the club as it’s claimed Gazidis has stopped negotiations for that particular transfer.

The 23-year-old Gremio forward seemingly ticks all the same boxes and would address a key flaw in the squad with the lack of quality on the left wing, while offering a different dynamic in the final third with his pace, direct running and goal threat.

However, for the time being at least, it doesn’t sound as though a move to Milan is likely as the club reassess their position and targets ahead of a crucial summer.