Arsenal chase transfers of South American trio to help replace Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal are reportedly chasing some rather low-key signings as they perhaps look to get business done on the cheap in this summer’s transfer window.

According to a report from TNT Sports, the Gunners could look to replace departing midfielder Aaron Ramsey with three players from the Argentinian league in the form of Exequiel Palacios, Nahitan Nandez and Emanuel Reynoso.

These may not be the big names many Arsenal fans are craving, but it seems realistic given the current problems at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery will not have the kind of money that his big six rivals possess in this summer’s transfer market, and may also struggle to attract big names after the club missed out on qualification for the Champions League for a third season in a row.

Palacios has already been linked with Arsenal in a recent report from Don Balon, with the 20-year-old midfielder also said to have been close to joining Real Madrid in the past.

And now TNT Sports throw two other relative unknowns into the mix, with AFC fans just needing to hope they can replicate the success of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, both of whom have shone at the club despite also arriving without a huge amount of fanfare last summer.