Arsenal in advanced talks to beat Man United to £26m transfer as Emery gets to work quickly after Chelsea defeat

Arsenal are reportedly expected to finalise a transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier this summer.

According to Nicolo Schira in the tweet below, the Gunners are in advanced talks over signing the Belgium international to a five-year contract.

This looks like just the kind of signing the Gunners need this summer, with the current squad looking very weak in defence after a disappointing campaign.

After the humiliating 4-1 Europa League final defeat to Chelsea last night, it looks like Arsenal manager Unai Emery is not messing about this summer and now seems set to raid his old club PSG for a fine player.

Meunier had also been linked with a £26million move to Arsenal by France Football magazine, as reported by Get French Football News, while he also apparently had other suitors in the Premier League.

According to the Mail, Manchester United have also considered the 27-year-old as a target for this summer, as he’d likely be a good cheap alternative to Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, it seems Arsenal now look the favourites and it could be good for them to beat one of their top four rivals to an experienced player available for fairly reasonable money.