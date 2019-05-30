8 players Arsenal need to sell in summer transfer clear-out after Europa League final humiliation at the hands of Chelsea

Arsenal’s season ended in disaster as they lost 4-1 to Chelsea in an embarrassing second half capitulation in the Europa League final last night.

The Gunners hired Unai Emery last summer because of his superb record in the Europa League – a competition he won three times in three consecutive final appearances with Sevilla between 2014 and 2016.

However, he just does not have the squad he needs at the Emirates Stadium, as Martin Keown explains quite well in the clip below:

"The type of player bought has become more technical, and the steeliness isn't there." "Major change is needed. Emery has more desire than a lot of his players!" ?? Martin Keown isn't happy with what he's seeing from this Arsenal team… pic.twitter.com/DCvYCEe12n — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 29, 2019

Emery has done a decent job with many of Arsene Wenger’s flop signings, with a major shake-up now surely needed before we can accurately judge what the Spanish tactician can do in north London.

Here’s our pick for eight players we think Arsenal should ship off as soon as possible…

1) Mesut Ozil

This might be the last straw for Mesut Ozil, who was invisible against Chelsea in Baku.

The German playmaker does not look the right fit for Emery’s style of football and really disappeared when he was needed last night.

Arsenal need someone who can take the game by the scruff of the neck and lead this side, which Ozil, for all his quality when he’s in the mood, just cannot do.

2) Shkodran Mustafi

A shocking defender who’s surely used up his chances now after a third poor season at the Emirates Stadium.

One imagines Emery will be desperate to offload Mustafi this summer and bring in new defenders, but offloading members of this current squad will be needed to bring in the necessary funds.

If Arsenal can persuade anyone to buy Mustafi this summer they’ll have had a pretty decent window!

3) Sead Kolasinac

Despite making a bright start to life at Arsenal last season, Sead Kolasinac just has not developed as hoped.

The versatile left-back/wing-back is far from the worst player in this squad, but he’s too limited in comparison to some of the quality full-backs and wing-backs you see at the big clubs these days.

If anyone’s interested in him, Arsenal should strongly consider letting him go as well and bringing in an upgrade in that area.

4) Nacho Monreal

Similarly, Nacho Monreal’s days at Arsenal should perhaps now be over after fading in recent times.

The Spaniard has been a solid servant for the north London giants, but now often finds himself as part of a back three in Emery’s side.

Given that he started out as a left-back, this is far from ideal, with a team of Arsenal’s ambition needing to have specialists in defence.