Barcelona could raise €200m this summer as quartet tipped for axe

Barcelona could reportedly oversee a mini squad overhaul this summer with four stars tipped for an exit from the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants successfully defended their La Liga crown this past season, but they suffered huge disappointment in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

In turn, it can be questioned as to whether or not they can consider the campaign a success or not, which may well lead to changes to Ernesto Valverde’s squad ahead of next season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Philippe Coutinho could be sold if the right offer arrives, with the report noting that the Brazilian playmaker is valued at around €100m and that he’s open to an exit.

It was a bitterly disappointing first full season at Barcelona for the 26-year-old, as he managed just 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances.

In turn, given his quality and his importance in the line-up, that simply isn’t enough from a Barca perspective and that could lead them to cutting their losses this summer depending on whether or not any suitable offers arrive.

Meanwhile, that might not be the only high profile exit from the Catalan giants, as Mundo Deportivo also add that Malcom could be axed having failed to make a positive impact after arriving from Bordeaux last summer.

The 22-year-old scored just four goals and provided two assists in 24 outings which doesn’t sound particularly positive, although he did struggle to get chances from Valverde and was never really given a run of games to prove his worth.

In turn, it could be argued that he deserves another season to justify why Barcelona initially signed him, but the report notes that should an offer of between €50m-60m arrive, they will likely sell.

And finally, the same publication reports that two loanees could also leave for a combined fee of €40m, with Andre Gomes and Marc Cucurella seemingly having no place in the squad moving forward.

Both impressed out on loan this past season with Everton and Eibar respectively, but with fierce competition for places at the Nou Camp, it may well make sense for all concerned if they moved on.

Should those exits materialise, that could generate around €200m for Barcelona to perhaps put towards their own signings. Given the players in question didn’t play a massive role this season aside from Coutinho, who disappointed anyway, it could be deemed sensible business.